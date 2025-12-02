Farhan Akhtar says 'Jee Le Zara' finally starts filming soon
Farhan Akhtar just confirmed that Jee Le Zara, his much-anticipated road-trip film reportedly starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, is officially moving forward after long delays.
The project was stuck because syncing the stars' schedules turned out to be tougher than expected.
Despite calling the wait "traumatic," Farhan now says everything's set and filming will begin soon.
A big comeback for Farhan as director
This marks Farhan's return to directing after 12 years, which he admits made him a bit anxious—especially with the shoot being pushed back over two years due to logistics. Now that things are back on track, he's excited to get started.
Co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Jee Le Zara is expected to feature a female-led story and represents a new chapter in his filmmaking journey.