Farhan Akhtar says 'Jee Le Zara' finally starts filming soon

A big comeback for Farhan as director

This marks Farhan's return to directing after 12 years, which he admits made him a bit anxious—especially with the shoot being pushed back over two years due to logistics. Now that things are back on track, he's excited to get started.

Co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Jee Le Zara is expected to feature a female-led story and represents a new chapter in his filmmaking journey.