'Fatherhood' review: Kevin Hart shows reality of being single parent

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 05:45 pm

Kevin Hart-starrer 'Fatherhood' released on Netflix today

Raising a child is not easy, especially, if you are a single parent. Kevin Hart starrer Fatherhood takes you through the journey of a widower and his struggle to be a parent to his newborn child. The film is a roller coaster of emotions, but mostly the good ones. Directed by Paul Weitz, the heartwarming film released today on Netflix. Here's our review.

Plot

Who said father is not enough to raise a child?

Movie begins with the funeral of Matthew Logelin's (Hart) wife, who dies right after their child's birth. On one hand, he loses the love of his life, and on the other, he has to raise their beautiful daughter, Maddy. From his mother-in-law to friends, no one hopes he'd be a responsible father. But, mother's love is not the only emotion God has created.

Acting

Hart impresses with his serious acting skills

Hart is mostly famous for his comedic streak, so seeing him try serious act in Fatherhood (probably for the first time) certainly touches your heart. One would certainly feel his various emotions he exudes throughout. The loss of his wife, struggles with raising a baby, trying to give his daughter a hairdo before school and separation anxiety - he acts all his parts wonderfully.

Performances

Little Maddy likes to wear pants, not skirts

The highlight of this movie is the child actor, Melody Hurd. She portrays Maddy, who is not just daddy's little princess, but also, a badass. She pushes her dad to find love and doesn't hesitate to question why she has to wear skirts like other girls? Other actors like Alfre Woodard, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan and Lil Rel Howery too give remarkable performances.

Verdict

Emotional sequences slow the film down, still it gets 4/5

When Matt says, "I'd would trade everything to spend one more day with you," the only line he could come up with at his wife's funeral, your eyes well up. The next scene, he picks up his daughter, and since then Matt's world revolves only around her. Although all these sequences slow it down in the end, Fatherhood is worth watching. Verdict: 4/5 stars.