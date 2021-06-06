Home / News / Entertainment News / Fawad Khan to enter MCU with Disney+ series 'Ms. Marvel'?
Entertainment

Fawad Khan to enter MCU with Disney+ series 'Ms. Marvel'?

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 02:04 pm
Fawad Khan to enter MCU with Disney+ series 'Ms. Marvel'?
Fawad Khan might be part of MCU's first Muslim superhero's journey

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has entered its fourth phase and we have been promised the first-onscreen Muslim superhero in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Now, it's being speculated that Kapoor & Sons actor Fawad Khan is part of the cast, too, based upon the IMDb page of the show. Farhan Akhtar has also been reportedly roped in for the Iman Vellani-led show.

In this article
Details

Marvel has not confirmed the casting news

The matter came to the fore when BBC journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted about Khan's name being included in the cast list. "Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel - the Disney+ series about Marvel's first titular Muslim character... Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too," he wrote. He concluded: "Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true!"

Twitter Post

See the tweet here

Information

IMDb says Khan's 'Hasan' will appear in one episode

While confirmation is yet to come, the IMDb page doesn't say much, except for Khan's character name and the number of episodes he features in. Apparently, he will play Hasan and only appear in one episode of the six-episode series. Akhtar, who was said to be shooting for a Marvel project in Bangkok earlier this year, is not yet credited on the IMDb page.

Story

Last month pictures from the set were leaked

For the unversed, Ms. Marvel is about a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan from New Jersey, who idolizes Carol Danvers, the original Ms. Marvel. The first-look pictures from the set were leaked last month and fans were impressed with the comic-accurate outfit. Apart from Vellani, the confirmed cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, and Zenobia Shroff.

Return

Meanwhile, Khan's 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' is back on Indian TV

More details are going to come soon, given the Disney+ venture is releasing later this year. But before that Khan's Indian fans can watch him in Pakistani serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai on their televisions again. The Sultana Siddiqui-directorial was brought back to Indian television on popular demand, as per Zee. It first aired here in 2014 but was dropped following the 2016 Uri attacks.

Twitter Post

Zaroon is back on public demand!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' shooting halted over COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Benefits worth Rs. 80,000 announced on Nissan KICKS SUV

Auto

Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Science

'Tiger 3': Set built in SRPF ground, Mumbai, being demolished

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, SKODA commences production of KUSHAQ SUV

Auto

'777 Charlie' teaser: The adventurous journey of a four-pawed protagonist

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

'Jagame Thandhiram' music review: Santhosh Narayanan weaves magic, yet again

Entertainment

Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with Australia-based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi

Entertainment

Dilip Kumar is currently 'on oxygen support, not on ventilator'

Entertainment

'The Family Man 3' being planned? Manoj Bajpayee shares update

Entertainment

'Peaches' remix: Ludacris, Usher, Snoop Dogg's rap elevate the original

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Thor: Love And Thunder' completes filming, Chris Hemsworth confirms news

Entertainment

Marvel debuts new 'Loki' teaser, and he's sassy as ever!

Entertainment

First-look photos: Meet Ms. Marvel, MCU's first Muslim superhero

Entertainment

Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman to join Marvel Studios' 'Secret Invasion'

Entertainment
Trending Topics