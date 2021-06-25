Home / News / Entertainment News / Netflix's latest anthology 'Feels Like Ishq' releases July 23
Netflix's latest anthology 'Feels Like Ishq' releases July 23

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Edited by
Anamica Singh
Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 03:17 pm
The short films follow young adults as they find romantic connection in unexpected places

Feels Like Ishq, the latest anthology offering from Netflix, will debut on the streaming platform on July 23. The romance-drama series will feature six meet-cute stories from directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar, Netflix said in a statement. Netflix shared the posters with the caption, "We are bekarar for everything that #FeelsLikeIshq."

Instagram Post

Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar among others star in the show

The show's ensemble cast includes popular names such as Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, and Skand Thakur. Devrath Sagar serves as the creative director of Feels Like Ishq, which has been produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV.

Show is about 'finding romantic connection in unexpected places'

The show is a collection of "short films that follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places." Seher Aly Latif, Shivani Saran of Mutant Films has executive produced the series alongside Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, and Jennifer Vasquez of Awesomeness TV.

Anthology series 'Ray' started streaming from today

On Friday, Ray, an anthology series based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's four stories, started streaming on Netflix. The show presents four tales of love, lust, betrayal, and truth, tied together by the visionary writings of Ray. The first episode, titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Srijit Mukherji has tackled the second and third episodes.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor features in one episode

The second episode is titled Forget Me Not, while the third episode is titled Bahrupiya. Vasan has directed Spotlight, the fourth episode, starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika, Chandan, and Akansha.

