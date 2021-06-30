'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' teaser: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's tale continues

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 07:15 pm

Get ready to witness Akshay Kumar in a heartbroken lover avatar in the music video for Filhaal 2 Mohabbat. Makers released its teaser earlier today, where we got to see a glimpse of Kumar and Nupur Sanon's love and heartbreak. Ammy Virk, introduced as Sanon's husband in the first part, also features here. The legendary B Praak-Jaani duo is back as well.

Teaser

The clip flips between the past and present

The 51-second-long clip begins with Kumar riding a bike. We see some scenes from the 2019 video Filhall, where Sanon's family members had broken them up. The teaser flips between the past and present, and in one scene, Kumar releases Sanon's dupatta caught in the door and leaves. But then Sanon follows him, leaving a startled Virk behind. Will the hearts come together again?

Twitter Post

'Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai…'

Details

Kumar's dancing in a trance in Sanon's 'baarat' is heartbreaking

Directed by Arvindr Khaira, who also had helmed the first part, one scene is especially notable. Capturing Sanon's wedding day, we see Kumar dancing in a trance in the baarat. It is evident both the lovers suffered a lot, and we can't wait to find out the entire story. The sequel can be attributed to the success of Filhall, which currently has 102cr views.

Expectation

Can we expect a happy ending this time?

We don't really hear any significant amount of lyrics to adjudge whether we will have a happy ending this time. But the title Mohabbat is hopeful. As one might remember the first song had the lines, "Filhaal to yun hai ki kuch kar nahi sakte," which expressed a sense of helplessness. Both the love birds had partners, when they still loved each other.

Information

This is what happened in 'Filhall'

To give a refresher, in the first video, Kumar was a doctor who meets ex-lover Sanon after years when she is admitted following a serious accident. Kumar treats her back to good health, and we understand both still love each other, but are helpless.

Information

'Absolutely stunning,' say fans; music video releasing on July 6

Fans were naturally elated with the teaser release. One admirer wrote, "Absolutely stunning." Another Twitter user shared that the baarat dancing scene made him "too emotional." While the Khiladi made his music video debut with Filhall, he is set to debut on OTT with The End. The 53-year-old's period espionage thriller Bell Bottom hits the big screens on July 27. Stay tuned!