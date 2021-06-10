Home / News / Entertainment News / National award-winning director Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77
National award-winning director Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77

Written by
Anamica Singh
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 12:06 pm
Buddhadeb Dasgupta was a celebrated name in the Bengali film industry

Eminent film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta died at his residence here early on Thursday due to old-age-related ailments, family members said. He was 77. Dasgupta is survived by his wife and two daughters from his previous marriage. The national award-winning director was suffering from kidney ailments for a long time and undergoing dialysis twice a week regularly, family members said.

Mamata Banerjee condoled the filmmaker's death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death. "Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed anguish

His work has received huge honors at National Awards

Dasgupta was a celebrated name in the Bengali film industry. He won the National Film Award for Best Direction twice. The first for Uttara (2000) and the second for Swapner Din (2005). Seven of his other films also bagged the National Film Award. Bagh Bahadur (1989), Charachar (1993), Lal Darja (1997), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002), and Kaalpurush (2008) were named Best Feature Film.

A great loss for all of us: Goutam Ghosh

Meanwhile, Dooratwa (1978) and Tahader Katha (1993) won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali. Condoling his death, filmmaker Goutam Ghosh said, "Buddha da was making films, writing articles and active despite failing health. He had directed Tope and Urojahaz even when he was not well. It is a great loss for all of us."

