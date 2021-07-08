Film on Jeevajothi, her battle against 'Dosa King' in works

Credits: Junglee Pictures to back a film on Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her battle against 'Dosa King' P Rajagopal

Junglee Pictures, known for backing Talvar and Raazi, on Wednesday said it acquired the rights to make a film on a woman from Kodaikanal named Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her fight against noted hotelier P Rajagopal, an accused in a 2001 murder case. Rajagopal was the founder of Hotel Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian chain in over 20 countries across the world. Here's more.

Accusations

Rajagopal was accused of kidnap and murder of Jeevajothi's husband

Also known as the Dosa King, Rajagopal—who died aged 73 in 2019—was found guilty in a case of kidnap and murder of his employee, Prince Shanthakumar, who was the husband of Jeevajothi. He reportedly committed the crime as he wanted to marry Jeevajothi despite her rejection. Rajagopal was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Madras HC and the Supreme Court later upheld it.

Quote

Looking forward to sharing my story with the world: Jeevajothi

Noted screenwriter Bhavani Iyer, known for films like Black, Lootera, and Raazi, will pen the story for the biopic on Jeevajothi. Following the announcement, Jeevajothi said she is looking forward to sharing her story with the world.

Story

This story will change the status quo of patriarchy: Jeevajothi

"I am overwhelmed and elated by Junglee Pictures' decision to make a feature film about my legal and emotional battle with this affluent hotelier, a struggle that went on for 18 years," Jeevajothi said in a statement. "I am confident that seeing this story on the big screen will bring about a drastic change in the status quo of patriarchy," she added.

Storyline

The film will trace the making of Rajagopal: Makers

According to a press release from the makers, the currently untitled film will trace the making of Rajagopal, a rags-to-riches businessman, a family man who was worshipped for his generosity by his employees. The movie will delve into how his pursuit of the unwilling Jeevajothi and the events that followed which led to him being accused of the murder of her husband, makers said.

Films

Junglee Pictures also has 'Badhaai Do', 'Doctor G' in pipeline

The film will also delve deep into how Rajagopal was eventually convicted of the crime by the Supreme Court, the makers further said in the release. Meanwhile, Junglee Pictures has two films in its pipeline as of now: Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar and Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khuranna and Rakul Preet Singh.