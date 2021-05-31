SSR case: Fans attack Filmfare; NCB summons late actor's househelps

Last updated on May 31, 2021, 06:25 pm

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are miffed with a publication for allegedly painting a wrong narrative around the actor's mysterious death. While the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other agencies are still investigating the case, Filmfare reportedly stated that Rajput had died by suicide in one of their stories. Netizens are now demanding that they should either change or delete the said article.

Details

The portal reported that Rajput died by suicide

While reporting on NCB's arrest of Rajput's former flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in connection to the drug angle being probed in this case, Filmfare had written, "Rajput's death is being investigated by multiple agencies. The Kedarnath actor died by suicide on June 14 last year." This statement naturally upset the SSRians, who started trending the keyword, Filmfare Tarnishing SSR Image.

Another objection

Fans were also miffed with Filmfare for another old tweet

One Twitter user wrote, "Stop spreading false suicide narratives on SSR... @filmfare Our Agencies are still investigating!!" Another old tweet by Filmfare also came under their scrutiny, where the portal had quoted Dr. Sudhir Gupta ruling out the possibility of murder in Rajput's death last October. To recall, Gupta had led a panel of forensic experts from AIIMS to give their input.

Claims

AIIMS panel chief's leaked audio clip was brought back too

Two days after the forensic examination result came out, Republic TV released an audio clip, where Gupta could be heard saying that Rajput didn't die by suicide, but was strangled. His fans highlighted this alleged contradictory statement from the doctor, and noted, "@filmfare why don't you quote the same Sudhir Gupta of Aiims who had claimed that Sushant's death was 200% murder by strangulation?"

Recent

Rajput's house help, cook were also brought in for questioning

Separately, days after Pithani's arrest, Rajput's househelp Neeraj and cook Keshav Bachner have been brought in by NCB for questioning. When asked if the latest interrogation has connection to the recently-made arrest, officials refused to give details. To note, Rajput had died on June 14 last year and fans are hoping that this case gets resolved before his death anniversary, in a fitting tribute.