COVID-19 'bioweapon deployed by Centre,' says filmmaker; booked for sedition

Aisha Sultana has been booked for spreading false news about the spread of COVID-19

Lakshadweep Police booked filmmaker Aisha Sultana yesterday on sedition charges after she had said that the PM Narendra Modi-led government has used COVID-19 as a "bioweapon." She made these comments while talking about how administrator Praful Khoda Patel handled the COVID-19 situation on a Malayalam TV debate this week. Following this, a complaint was filed by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit chief Abdul Khader Haji.

'Can say this clearly that central government has deployed bioweapon'

"Lakshadweep had zero cases of COVID-19. Now it's reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the Centre has deployed is a bioweapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed bioweapon," Sultana had said. Notably, she hails from Chetiath island, Lakshadweep.

A case under Section 124A (sedition), 153B (hate speech) registered

This comment made on MediaOne TV channel sparked a huge uproar, after which Haji sought action against her for her "anti-national" comments that are "tarnishing the patriotic image of the central government." A case under Section 124A (sedition) and Section 153B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code was thus registered against the filmmaker. Meanwhile, Sultana defended her actions via a Facebook post.

'Have compared Patel as a bioweapon, not the government'

"I had used the word bio-weapon in the TV channel debate. I have felt Patel as well as his policies [have acted] as a bio-weapon," she said. "It was through Patel and his entourage that COVID-19 spread in Lakshadweep. I have compared Patel as a bioweapon, not the government or the country.... You should understand. What else should I call him," Sultana added.

'My voice is going to be louder now'

"I want to reiterate that truth will win. Case was filed by a BJP worker from Lakshadweep. I will continue my fight for the land where I was born. We don't fear anyone. My voice is going to be louder now," Sultana further said.

Lakshadweep Sahitya Pravarthaka Sangam extend their support to Sultana

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Sahitya Pravarthaka Sangam extended their support to Sultana. "It's not proper to depict her as anti-national. She had reacted against the inhumane approach of the administrator. It was Patel's interventions that made Lakshadweep a COVID-19-affected area. The cultural community in Lakshadweep would stand with her," said K Bahir, the organization's spokesperson. To note, this isn't the first time Patel has faced opposition.

A host of proposed regulations have created a stir

Lakshadweep became the epicenter of protests by various political parties since Patel started implementing reform measures in the islands after taking charge in December last year. Residents of Lakshadweep have also disapproved many of the administration's proposed regulations, which they describe as "undemocratic" and "backward." The proposed rules include a preventive detention law, a cow slaughter ban, a land acquisition law, etc.

Residents fear preventive detention regulation will be misused

The draft Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation allows for the preventive detention of a person for up to one year. A person can be detained for "anti-social activities" for six-12 months without legal representation. However, Lakshadweep—home to 65,000 people (96% Muslim and 94.8% Scheduled Tribe)—has one of the lowest crime rates in India. Residents say the law will be used to target dissidents.