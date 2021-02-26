Centre's guidelines for OTT platforms leave the entertainment industry divided

"The government isn't saying "do not make this." All they're saying is, whatever you make, there should be enough information out there for the viewers to know what kind of shows they're watching. There's no cause of concern as there's no censorship, (sic)" Bhatt added.
"One mistake and the entire credibility of the mechanism can disappear. That's what we must understand and reckon with in these difficult times. It is just a beginning and the government ought to tread carefully if it wants to emerge as a global soft power, (sic)" said Nandy.