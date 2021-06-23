Films should reflect life's unpredictability and randomness: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

If life doesn't move in a straight line, why should cinema? That's what Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he always asks himself before signing a film. The 30-year-old actor believes it is important to have digressions in movies as it gives a unique flow to stories. "I like digression in films. There is unpredictability and randomness to life and films should reflect that," he said.

Son of actor Anil Kapoor, Harsh made his acting debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed romance drama Mirzya and followed it up with Vikramaditya Motwane's action thriller Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and a cameo appearance as himself in black comedy-thriller AK vs AK. The actor started his journey in the entertainment industry as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film Bombay Velvet.

Harsh will next be seen in Ray, a Netflix anthology series based on the short stories written by filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The series has four episodes, each a contemporary interpretation of Ray's writings. Harsh stars alongside Radhika Madan in the Vasan Bala-directed Spotlight. The story revolves around a popular but creatively unsatisfied actor dealing with insecurities as a cult leader's presence threatens his stardom.

Harsh said he gave his nod to the project without even reading the script as he knew that Bala's quirky approach aligned with his thought process. "Bala creates structure, but within that, it kind of feels like things are just happening and flowing," the actor said. A talented actor may not come through if the process of filmmaking is too self-serious, believes Harsh.

As somebody who is four projects old in the industry and has shot for five films, Harsh said he is new to the world of cinema but working on Spotlight was the best experience. Ray premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 25. The anthology also features three other episodes, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa by Abhishek Chaubey, and Srijit Mukherji-directed Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya.