Home / News / Entertainment News / Amazon-MGM deal: 'No Time To Die' to release in October
Entertainment

Amazon-MGM deal: 'No Time To Die' to release in October

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 06:04 pm
Amazon-MGM deal: 'No Time To Die' to release in October
MGM coming up with some big-name releases

The news of Amazon buying MGM Studios for $8.45bn is dominating the world of entertainment and business today. MGM has over 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows in its catalog, which will hopefully keep on expanding, even after this. However, the biggest takeaway from the pact was the announcement of release dates of big-name flicks like House of Gucci and No Time To Die.

In this article
Movie 1

Daniel Craig's last Bond outing hitting theaters on October 8

The 25th installment in the James Bond film series, No Time To Die, is the most anticipated film of the year It will introduce actor Rami Malek as a Bond villain, and it will also mark Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007. After getting delayed multiple times due to various factors, No Time To Die is finally coming to theaters on October 8.

Movie 2

'House of Gucci': The Lady Gaga-starrer releases on November 24

House of Gucci, which has big names like Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Salma Hayek, will release on November 24. In this, Gaga will be portraying Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of planning the assassination of her husband Maurizio Gucci (Driver). It's based on a 2001 book called The House of Gucci by Sara Gay Forden.

Movie 3

G.I. Joe spin-off 'Snake Eyes': A July 23 release

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, a G.I. Joe spin-off, will be hitting theaters on July 23. The superhero film will star Henry Golding as the lead character, replacing Ray Park from previous iterations. The story will follow the life of a lone fighter, who gets trained by an ancient Japanese ninja clan, to become the hero and commando we know as Snake Eyes.

Details

More releases: 'The Addams Family 2' and other exciting films

The other releases include an Aretha Franklin biopic called Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, which will be releasing on August 13. The Addams Family 2, a sequel to the 2019 film The Addams Family, is set for a release on October 22. Joe Wright-directed musical drama Cyrano, based on writer Erica Schmidt's stage musical of the same name, will be hitting theaters on December 25.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ready for cartoon Chulbul Pandey? 'Dabangg' animated series premieres May-31

Latest News

CBFC approves 'Brahmastra' teasers, motion posters; promotions to start soon?

Entertainment

Realme to launch its budget-friendly C25s model in India soon

Science

England vs NZ: How does Williamson fare against Anderson?

Sports

Decoding Zinedine Zidane's key stats as Real Madrid manager

Sports

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha tomorrow

India

Latest Entertainment News

Ready for cartoon Chulbul Pandey? 'Dabangg' animated series premieres May-31

Entertainment

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special: This one feels like your personal get-together

Entertainment

Rahul Vaidya's 'Aly' review: Nostalgic ride for 'Bigg Boss' fans

Entertainment

'Bunty aur Babli' turns 16: Revisiting the timeless Bollywood rom-com

Entertainment

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty; 'recovering well,' he says

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Snake Eyes' trailer shows how every warrior has a beginning

Entertainment

From Freddie Mercury to Bond nemesis, celebrating Rami Malek's journey

Entertainment

Which actor could be the next James Bond 007?

Entertainment

'Knives Out' sequels land at Netflix in $450mn deal

Entertainment
Trending Topics