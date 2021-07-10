Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil look ravaging in 'Vikram' poster

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Last updated on Jul 10, 2021

First-look poster of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram' is here

The first-look poster of Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil actioner Vikram is out now! The Kamal Haasan-starrer movie also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, and they all three feature in the latest poster. The film was officially announced last year. Produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram will release sometime in 2022. Here are more details.

Poster

Bearded heroes appear determined, undefeated

The black-and-white poster features close-up shots of the three stars, giving an intimidating feel. Boasting beards and small bloody cuts on their faces, the heroes appear intense. Sharing the image, Kanagaraj quoted lines from a song titled Vikram Vikram, which was the title song of Haasan's 1986 Tamil movie of the same name. Fans were naturally bowled over by the looks.

Twitter Post

Rumors

Poster quashed rumors about Sethupathi not being a part

What came as the biggest surprise was perhaps the confirmation of Sethupathi being a part of the film. Numerous speculations indicated that the Super Deluxe star had walked out of the project due to schedule conflict. Other rumors hinted he was not happy with his remuneration and hence had dropped out. Movie fans would surely be excited now that his participation is confirmed.

Story

A political thriller, movie to see cop chase serial killer

The story is reportedly going to be focused on a police officer who chases down a serial killer and his associates. Malayalam star Faasil was rumored to be playing the main villain in the action movie, who will be aided by two other villains. Another Malayalam actor Narain is also officially confirmed to essay an important character in the out-and-out political thriller.

Information

Teaser was released last year, movie to release in 2022

To recall, Haasan had unveiled the teaser for Vikram on his 66th birthday in November last year. This will be the Indian star's 232nd project and is not a sequel to his 1986 Vikram. Girish Gangadharan has been roped in as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander will be the composer. Meanwhile, Haasan also has Indian 2 in the pipeline.