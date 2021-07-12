'Navarasa': Listen to the first single, 'Thooriga,' from Suriya's story

Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 06:09 pm

'Thooriga' surely raises expectations from the entire 'Navarasa' album

Suriya fans, get ready! Makers dropped the first single, Thooriga, from the nine-part anthology Navarasa today. The actor will be leading the portion titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru and the melodious track is a part of that. Thooriga hits all the right beats and the chorus is instantly likable. Karthik has given the music, while the lyrics have been penned by Madhan Karki.

The music makes you groove while grinning ear-to-ear

Ahead of the anthology's August 6 premiere on Netflix, Thooriga surely raises expectations from the music album. Beginning with soft beats, the melody catches up and the build-up is super satisfactory. The use of drums will make you groove while grinning from one ear to another. Music label Think Music had said, "You're bound to fall in love with Thooriga," and we can't disagree!

Now listen to the romantic track on any music platform

Makers have promised to release lyric video 'very soon'

Sharing the link, Karthik wrote, "And the baby I hand-crafted for six months just goes out flying into the world to make millions smile." Another post by Think Music announced that a lyrical music video for Thooriga was coming "very soon." While you wait for the video to drop, it can be heard on various music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Wynk Music, Apple Music.

Project will benefit Tamil cine industry daily wage earners

Apart from the Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed portion, the project will have eight other films, with all nine portraying nine different emotions of human beings. The concept was birthed by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. All proceeds from Navarasa are supposed to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis in the Tamil cinema industry. The movies were shot and produced entirely during the pandemic.

Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Arvind Swami lead other movies

Other films will be led by renowned actors like Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Arvind Swami. Aside from Menon, other projects have been helmed by Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai. The date announcement video had previously stunned netizens with the chilling portrayal of raw human emotions.