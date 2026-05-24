'Fjord' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes, 'Minotaur' gets Grand Prix

Awards split across acting and directing

This year, several awards were split: Best Actor went to both Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne for Coward, while Virginie Efira and Tao Ekamoto shared Best Actress for All Of A Sudden.

Best Director was also shared between two films, one about queer relationships (La Bola Negra) and one inspired by Thomas Mann (Fatherland).

LGBTQ+ stories and war themes really stood out across the festival.