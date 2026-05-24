'Fjord' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes, 'Minotaur' gets Grand Prix
Cristian Mungiu's Fjord just won the Palme d'Or at Cannes this year. The film follows a religious family trying to find their place in a new culture.
Minotaur, exploring the effects of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, picked up the Grand Prix.
The jury was led by Park Chan-wook, with stars like Demi Moore and Chloe Zhao on board.
Awards split across acting and directing
This year, several awards were split: Best Actor went to both Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne for Coward, while Virginie Efira and Tao Ekamoto shared Best Actress for All Of A Sudden.
Best Director was also shared between two films, one about queer relationships (La Bola Negra) and one inspired by Thomas Mann (Fatherland).
LGBTQ+ stories and war themes really stood out across the festival.
Jury Prize awarded, Streisand absent
Nepal's Elephants in the Fog earned a Jury Prize for its unique storytelling.
Barbara Streisand was set to receive an honorary award but had to skip due to illness.