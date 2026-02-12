Flipperachi's India debut concert: All about 'Dhruv' rapper's Mumbai show
Flipperachi, the Bahraini rapper behind the hit FA9LA from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, is making his India debut with a live show at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai on March 13.
He's hyped for it, calling the concert "loud, emotional and unforgettable," and says India has already shown him "incredible love."
Ticketing details for the show
Tickets drop in three phases: HDFC Bank Mastercard presale (Feb 14-16), then Mastercard presale (Feb 16-19), and general sales start Feb 19 on District by Zomato.
If you're in Bengaluru, there's one more chance—he'll perform there on March 14 at the UN40 Music Festival.
More on the gig
Produced by Eva Live and Zee Live with Mastercard backing it up, this gig promises high-energy visuals and a big vibe.
The organizers are calling Flipperachi a "movement" and want to bring hip-hop that travels beyond borders to fans—so expect something special.