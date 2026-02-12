Flipperachi's India debut concert: All about 'Dhruv' rapper's Mumbai show Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Flipperachi, the Bahraini rapper behind the hit FA9LA from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, is making his India debut with a live show at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai on March 13.

He's hyped for it, calling the concert "loud, emotional and unforgettable," and says India has already shown him "incredible love."