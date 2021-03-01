Home / News / Entertainment News / Mansi Sehgal, Miss India Delhi 2019, joins Aam Aadmi Party
Mansi Sehgal, Miss India Delhi 2019, joins Aam Aadmi Party

Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal has taken a decisive leap into politics as she joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

She was inducted into the party by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha at the Naraina Vihar Club in presence of residents.

On her Instagram page, Sehgal's bio reads as follows: Femina Miss India Delhi 2019, TedX Speaker, Engineer, Entrepreneur.

Joining politics

AAP's work impressed Sehgal

Sehgal is also a trained dancer. While introducing herself in the beauty pageant, she had spoken about having a keen interest in philanthropy and organ donation.

"Inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and hardwork of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party, (sic)" she said, adding that clean politics can make a substantial change in society.

Remark

She was happy with Kejriwal's initiatives in health, education sectors

Sehgal added that she wanted to do something good from a young age.

Heaping praises on CM Kejriwal and the Delhi government, she said, "For any nation to prosper, health and education are the two main pillars, and I have seen tremendous change in these fields in the last few years, under the leadership of CM Kejriwal."

Quote

Newly-inducted AAP member urged others to follow suit

Sehgal also used the opportunity to drum up support for AAP. "I would urge our youth and particularly our women to come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see," Sehgal said.

Context

Kejriwal and AAP still instill confidence in young people: Chadha

Separately, Chadha, who is also the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman, hailed Sehgal for choosing his party.

"I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal instill confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi Sehgal into the AAP family" Chadha said.

