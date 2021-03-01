Mansi Sehgal, Miss India Delhi 2019, joins Aam Aadmi Party

Sehgal is also a trained dancer. While introducing herself in the beauty pageant, she had spoken about having a keen interest in philanthropy and organ donation.
"Inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and hardwork of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party, (sic)" she said, adding that clean politics can make a substantial change in society.
Remark
She was happy with Kejriwal's initiatives in health, education sectors
Sehgal added that she wanted to do something good from a young age.
Heaping praises on CM Kejriwal and the Delhi government, she said, "For any nation to prosper, health and education are the two main pillars, and I have seen tremendous change in these fields in the last few years, under the leadership of CM Kejriwal."
Quote
Newly-inducted AAP member urged others to follow suit
Sehgal also used the opportunity to drum up support for AAP. "I would urge our youth and particularly our women to come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see," Sehgal said.
Context
Kejriwal and AAP still instill confidence in young people: Chadha
Separately, Chadha, who is also the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman, hailed Sehgal for choosing his party.
"I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal instill confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi Sehgal into the AAP family" Chadha said.