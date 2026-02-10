Former MLA charged with sexual assault of woman filmmaker

Muhammed got anticipatory bail but was briefly arrested

The chargesheet, filed in January 2026, is backed by CCTV footage and statements from 15 witnesses, with police rejecting Muhammed's defense as untrue.

He got anticipatory bail but was briefly arrested and can't leave the country without permission.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker claims she's faced pressure to drop her complaint because of Muhammed's age and health—she says intermediaries pressured her to withdraw the complaint.

The case has sparked calls for a fair and speedy investigation.