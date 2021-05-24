'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion: ZEE5 to stream for Indian viewers, other details

Indian fans can catch 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion exclusively on ZEE5

We all know by now that the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special will be airing on HBO Max. But, since WarnerMedia's streaming platform isn't available here, fans of the popular sitcom in India were feeling left out. Sensing an opportunity, streaming service ZEE5 jumped in, and is bringing the much-anticipated episode to the viewers. Notably, it'll air at the same time as Max on May 27.

Statement

ZEE5 India 'very excited' for bringing the show to India

Speaking about gaining exclusive streaming rights in India, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, said that they are "extremely excited" about the opportunity. "F.R.I.E.N.D.S is among the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans in India (sic)."

Show

All our favorite 'friends' will be back for this

To give you a refresher, the reunion has been shot at Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio lot, where the original show was filmed all those years ago. All the six major stars- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer- will come together for one last time to celebrate the phenomenon that F.R.I.E.N.D.S was.

Twitter Post

'Buy the premium subscription for Rs. 499 to watch F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

Procedure

The streamer's Twitter handle announced it in the Chandler way

The entire Twitter feed of ZEE5 has now become a meme-zone for F.R.I.E.N.D.S tweets. Announcing the happy news, the channel said that viewers will need to get a premium subscription for Rs. 499 in order to be eligible to watch the reunion on the platform. Going all Chandler, the tweet said, "Could we BE more excited?" and urged fans to stay tuned for updates.

Trailer

Several burning questions, including one on Ross-Rachel, will be answered

As perceived from the trailer released a while back, The One Where They Get Back Together will have the six best friends back at their most-frequented hangout spot, aka Monica's living room. They will be playing the famous game of trivia, give their vote on the "Were Ross and Rachel on a break?" question, and prove how much they remember about their characters.

Starry Night

Not another episode, it's 'The One With the Many Guests'

Hosted by James Corden, the reunion will be like a get-together of buddies, and not another comedy episode. Apart from cameos from the likes of Tom Selleck (Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice), a mind-blowing guest list has been prepared. Reese Witherspoon (who played Rachel's sister), Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai will appear.