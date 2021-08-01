Home / News / Entertainment News / Celebrating this Friendship Day with some 'hatke' onscreen friendships
Entertainment

Celebrating this Friendship Day with some 'hatke' onscreen friendships

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 04:29 pm
Celebrating this Friendship Day with some 'hatke' onscreen friendships
Friendship Day: When onscreen friendships went beyond the conventional notion

Be it Jai-Veeru or Munna-Circuit, films have gifted us some solid friendships and heartwarming bonds. While the Golden Trio from the Harry Potter series didn't think twice before risking their lives for each other, Dory explored the depths of the ocean to help Marlin find Nemo. This International Friendship Day, however, let's take a look at some unlikely friendship tales that shattered stereotypical notions.

In this article
Movie #1

'English Vinglish': Where a group of oddballs came together

Sridevi's hit comeback film, 2012's English Vinglish, was a tale of a woman's emancipation. It's when Shashi (Sridevi) gets enrolled in an English class while staying in New York that she finds people from various backgrounds and diverse personalities. The bonding between this group of oddballs—unified by the inability to speak a language—quite was refreshing and fulfilling. Kangana Ranaut's Queen offers a similar track.

Movie #2

Aisha and Sid's bond from 'Wake Up Sid' was pleasing

Wake Up Sid introduced us to the amazing character if Aisha Banerjee, played by Konkana Sen Sharma. She was independent, clear about her stances, and fiercely candid in a society full of pretense. Her contribution in helping Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) grow into a responsible person was perhaps the most inspiring and the connection between these two poles apart characters was pleasing to see onscreen.

Movie #3

'The Intern': Friendships cannot be limited by age, gender, status

The best part about The Intern, directed by Nancy Meyers, was to not bring any romance into the friendship between Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway's characters. While De Niro was a 70-year-old intern at Hathaway's firm, their ages, status, or genders didn't stop them from being vulnerable and relying uninhibitedly on each other. And, we can't wait for its Hindi adaptation to drop!

Movie #4

Master of lovely friendships Pixar topped with 'Up'

When looking for pure, honest friendships, one can trust Pixar to produce some solid ones. Some glowing examples are Remy and Linguini from Ratatouille or Luca and Alberto's brotherhood in the recently released Luca. What stays dangerously close to our hearts is perhaps the unique friendship between the gloomy, elderly widower Carl Fredricksen and the chirpy boy Russell in Up. Happy friendship day, fellas!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Dosti': First song from Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's 'RRR' celebrates friendship

Latest News

India assumes UNSC August Presidency; to organize 3 key meetings

World

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu gives India second medal, wins bronze

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev wins gold after beating Karen Khachanov

Sports

Report suggests Xbox Series X restock likely in India soon

Technology

Over 6,000 bookings for the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV in India

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

Taapsee birthday special: Times when she opined her views fearlessly

Entertainment

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Sara, Vishal start developing romantic feelings

Entertainment

Kartik's 'Freddy' shoot begins tomorrow, film might get direct-to-digital release

Entertainment

'Six Suspects' first-look: Richa Chadha-Pratik Gandhi to solve 'murkiest murder'

Entertainment

Marvel's 'Hawkeye' set to drop on Disney+ this November

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Friendship Day News

Received more 'good morning' forwards than complaints on helpline: Railways

India

Thane: 16-year-old girl raped by friends on "Friendship-Day", accused arrested

India

Vinod Kambli's Friendship-Day post features Sachin Tendulkar and a promise

Sports

#HappyFriendshipDay: 5 Bollywood movies which capture millennial friendships

Entertainment

How India-Pakistan partition separated four best friends, 70 years ago

Entertainment
Trending Topics