'Fukrey 3' to begin filming by end of this year

Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 07:18 pm
Good news for Fukrey fans! Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba recently confirmed that the third installment is set to go on floors "by the year-end." The franchise gave its first film in 2013, second in 2017, and the makers were supposed to begin the filming of Fukrey 3 this April. But like other Bollywood projects, this one too got postponed due to COVID-19-necessitated lockdown.

Lamba feels people should be 'mentally ready' before shooting begins

Fukrey 3 will star Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in lead roles. Talking about the shooting-schedule, Lamba told Mid-Day, "We were supposed to take it on floors on April 15, but the lockdown [happened]. Now, we will begin shooting by the year-end." "We want things to settle down; people should feel safe and mentally ready before going on the set."

The second wave of COVID-19 halted several Bollywood projects. Now, many filmmakers have begun filming, since the Maharashtra government gave the green light. But, Lamba thinks it's not a good idea for now. He told the publication, "We don't know what will hit us next. I don't want to start [the project] and then stop midway. I'd rather start and finish in one go."

This franchise has a huge fan base and thus, there have been talks of Fukrey being turned into a web series. When asked about this, Lamba replied, "Fukrey is my fixed deposit. It was conceived as a film, and people like to view it in theaters." So true! Watching Choocha, Bholi Punjaban, Hunny, Zafar Bhai and Lali on small-screen would surely kill the fun.

Lamba might have reservations about turning Fukrey into a web series, but he recently turned the creator for SonyLIV's show, Chutzpah. It stars the movie's actors — Sharma as Vikas Bhalla, a Punjabi boy who just shifted to Boston, and Singh as Rishi, an introvert guy. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the Simarpreet Singh-directorial has seven episodes and is now streaming on the digital platform.

