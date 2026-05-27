FWICE bans Singh as 'Don 3' producers seek ₹45cr Entertainment May 27, 2026

Ranveer Singh just got banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for after he did not respond to multiple requests to appear in person and explain his side of the story.

The ban came down on May 25, 2026, after repeated requests for clarity went unanswered.

To make things trickier, Don 3's producers, Excel Entertainment, are asking him to pay ₹45 crore to cover pre-production costs.