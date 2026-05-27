FWICE bans Singh as 'Don 3' producers seek ₹45cr
Ranveer Singh just got banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for after he did not respond to multiple requests to appear in person and explain his side of the story.
The ban came down on May 25, 2026, after repeated requests for clarity went unanswered.
To make things trickier, Don 3's producers, Excel Entertainment, are asking him to pay ₹45 crore to cover pre-production costs.
Singh seeks Sadhguru's guidance
While all this was happening, Ranveer reached out to Sadhguru for some spiritual advice.
In a video on Sadhguru's Instagram, Ranveer shared that 80% of the responses were about life's purpose. Sadhguru replied that "life is a bigger phenomenon than your intellect" and can't be pinned down by logic alone.
Meanwhile, Ranveer's spokesperson said he prefers handling professional issues quietly and with mutual respect.