'Gaayapadda Simham' teaser: Tharun Bhascker's 'Pelli Choopulu' joke steals spotlight

More on the film and its cast

Directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, the film mixes comedy with real talk on immigration.

The cast—Faria Abdullah, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Maanasa Choudhary, and Vishnu Oi—promise both laughs and drama.

At the launch event, Bhascker made it clear his comments were all in good fun and even joked about not being invited to Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, showing off his trademark playful vibe.