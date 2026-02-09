'Gaayapadda Simham' teaser: Tharun Bhascker's 'Pelli Choopulu' joke steals spotlight
Entertainment
The teaser for "Gaayapadda Simham" is getting a lot of laughs online, thanks to Tharun Bhascker's sharp humor.
The film follows a young guy chasing the American dream, only to face deportation.
One moment everyone's talking about? Bhascker's character jokes about his own hit "Pelli Choopulu," which has already set off memes and debates.
More on the film and its cast
Directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, the film mixes comedy with real talk on immigration.
The cast—Faria Abdullah, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Maanasa Choudhary, and Vishnu Oi—promise both laughs and drama.
At the launch event, Bhascker made it clear his comments were all in good fun and even joked about not being invited to Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, showing off his trademark playful vibe.