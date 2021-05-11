'Justice League' director Joss Whedon threatened my career: Gal Gadot

Cyborg now has Wonder Woman as support! After Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot has now detailed how Justice League director Joss Whedon "threatened" to destroy her career. The actress made the shocking revelation in an interview on Israeli news channel, N12. "He [Whedon] threatened my career and said if I did something he'd make my career miserable. I handled it on spot (sic)," Gadot said.

Just be pretty and say your lines: Whedon to Gadot

It all started when Gadot was concerned regarding the new vision for the Justice League film. She felt that her character was being portrayed as way more aggressive than the Wonder Woman film, which might break the flow. Whedon also pushed Gadot to record lines she didn't like. "You should just be pretty and say your lines," Whedon apparently said this to her.

'Wonder Woman' director had also criticized Whedon's vision

Besides Gadot, the original Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has also been critical of Whedon's approach for the character. "I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did," Jenkins had said on a podcast. She called the film an outlier and said that half of the characters in Whedon's version of Justice League were unrecognizable.

Cyborg called Whedon's behavior abusive, no action taken

Last year, Ray Fisher, who portrays Cyborg, called out Whedon on Twitter. He said that his conduct during the filming of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and downright unacceptable. He said that senior Warner Bros and DC Entertainment executives enabled his behavior. There was an internal investigation by WarnerMedia on Whedon's conduct, but (unsurprisingly) no action was taken against him or anyone else.

'Justice League' was marred with production issues, Whedon couldn't help

To note, the 2016 Justice League film was a production nightmare. Original director Zack Snyder had to step down after the tragic death of his daughter. Whedon took the helm soon after, and made the tone of the film much lighter. The film was released after significant changes to the original idea and vision. Now wonder, it received lukewarm response at the box office.