HBO reveals first official photos of 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 12:19 am

If you are a fan of Game of Thrones, you are in for a treat!

HBO has unveiled the first-look photos of the much-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, and it looks just as good as the original.

The prequel titled House of the Dragon will be based on the George RR Martin novel, Fire & Blood.

It is eyeing a release for next year.

Details

What is the 'Game of Thrones' prequel all about?

The prequel takes us 300 years before the events of the HBO hit show.

It will focus on House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war known as Dance of the Dragons.

While the show details are pretty scarce, the novel picks up with Aegon's conquest and the inception of Targaryen rule.

We might also get to see the history of other houses in Westeros.

Information

'House of the Dragon': Cast, runtime and more details

The show stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

It will have a 10-episode run, and its production commencement was announced last month.

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as the co-showrunners.

House of the Dragon comes on the heels of a canceled Game of Thrones prequel with Naomi Watts.

Future projects

There is a 'Game of Thrones' universe on its way

House of the Dragon is one of the six series that is expected within the Game of Thrones universe.

Another series will be based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg.

All of these TV adaptations are expected to air on HBO and HBO Max.

Notably, Martin will be the executive producer for all of the shows in the Game of Thrones universe.

Reaction

'Game of Thrones' ended in the worst way possible

To recall, the Game of Thrones finale had left fans utterly disappointed.

The episode titled The Iron Throne was divisive, and never felt like a fitting end to an incredible show.

The New York Times called it a "mishmash of poignant moments and puzzling turns. It topples all of [the show's] carefully-crafted credibility."

Its IMDb rating is just 4.0, and that explains a lot!