Pace yourselves, Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'Inside Edge 3' is 'coming soon'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 03:25 pm

Cricket and all mirth in the business is returning in 'Inside Edge 3'

Riding high on the success of The Family Man 2 and Sherni, Amazon Prime Video is ready with another highly anticipated show. The streamer announced recently that the gritty cricket drama Inside Edge will be returning with its third season in no time. No official date has been announced, but the makers have promised to provide "more cricket. more drama. more entertainment."

Poster

Richa Chadha, Vivek, Sayani Gupta to reprise their roles

The poster shared by the makers depicts a torn net within which the words "Inside Edge 3" are written. Created by Karan Anshuman, the drama will be directed by Kanishk Varma this season. Actors Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, and Tanuj Virwani will be reprising their roles. As per reports, Aamir Bashir, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi, and Sidhant Gupta will play key characters.

Twitter Post

Check out the tweet here

Information

The show was alleged to have similarities with real life

Vivek, who played the role of Vikrant Dhawan, the "angel in disguise" in the series, shared the news on his personal social media handle. He simply said, "Season 3, coming soon. #InsideEdge" The same poster was posted by Chadha and Gupta. Tellingly, netizens had speculated if Chadha's character was based on former actress Preity Zinta, who owns Punjab Kings. Zinta later quashed the claims.

About

The show has been unapologetic about portraying spot-fixing, doping, etc.

The acclaimed series is picturized around a cricket team called the Mumbai Mavericks and its owner Zarina Malik (Chadha). Heavily inspired by the glamor and scams seen in the real T-20 world, no one is what they look like in this drama. Fans have loved its unapologetic portrayal of spot-fixing, doping, and other illegal scandalous happenings. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are the producers.

Expectation

Season-2 had lost its 'edge,' will third installment cross boundary?

While its first season became the first Hindi show to release on Amazon Prime, the second installment failed to hold onto the hype. Bhaisaab (Bashir) showed his face in the second season, and Malik gained control. But following battles on and off the field, the season ended with a cliffhanger, with Mumbai Mavericks staring at a ban. Let's see what is in store.