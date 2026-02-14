'Ghooshar Dada': Zeeshan Ayyub reacts to online outrage against 'Ghooshar...' title
Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub isn't impressed with the intense online backlash against Manoj Bajpayee's film Ghooskhor Pandat.
After the Supreme Court ordered a title change, Ayyub said it's "unfortunate that people are reacting so strongly to anything and everything," pointing out how social media gives everyone "unlimited power."
People jump to conclusions without knowing the facts: Ayyub
The film's original title triggered heavy protests and legal trouble, leading to the Supreme Court stepping in.
Ayyub feels this kind of instant outrage is just a phase—people online jump to conclusions without really knowing what's going on.
In his words, "People have started believing that (social media) is the entire world, but it's not."
Ayyub's upcoming film is 'Assi'
Ayyub worries these reactions put pressure on filmmakers and hurt creative freedom.
Looking ahead, he's starring in Anubhav Sinha's Assi (out February 20), playing the husband of a survivor in a courtroom drama about justice, alongside an impressive cast including Taapsee Pannu and Naseeruddin Shah.