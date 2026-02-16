'Ghooskhor Pandat' offends Brahmins, SC asks producers to change title

All promos and posters are being taken down: Neeraj Pandey

The court told producers to change the title and said it would resume hearing the matter on February 19, 2026.

Producer Neeraj Pandey acknowledged the title "has caused hurt to some viewers," said the team "genuinely acknowledge those feelings" and confirmed all posters and promos are being taken down.

He explained that the movie is fiction about one person's choices—not a comment on any community.