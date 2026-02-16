'Ghooskhor Pandat' offends Brahmins, SC asks producers to change title
The Supreme Court has told the team behind the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat to pick a new name, saying the current one is offensive to Brahmins.
The title mixes "ghooskhor" (which means bribe-taker) with "Pandat" (a word for Brahmin priests), sparking accusations of caste stereotyping.
All promos and posters are being taken down: Neeraj Pandey
The court told producers to change the title and said it would resume hearing the matter on February 19, 2026.
Producer Neeraj Pandey acknowledged the title "has caused hurt to some viewers," said the team "genuinely acknowledge those feelings" and confirmed all posters and promos are being taken down.
He explained that the movie is fiction about one person's choices—not a comment on any community.
Petitions, FIR filed against filmmakers
Ever since its announcement, 'Ghooskhor Pandat' has faced backlash for allegedly linking corruption with Brahmins. Petitions and even an FIR were filed against the filmmakers.
Despite this, the makers say the film will still be released, though its release timing and title remain uncertain.