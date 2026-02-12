'Ghooskhor Pandat': SC asks makers to change title
The Supreme Court has told the makers of "Ghooskhor Pandat" to pick a new title before the film hits screens.
This came after a petition argued that mixing "Pandat" (a term for Brahmins) with "ghooskhor" (bribe-taker) could hurt sentiments and fuel stereotypes.
The judges made it clear—creative freedom is important, but not if it targets communities or harms social harmony.
Producer Neeraj Pandey apologized, pulled down all promos
Producer Neeraj Pandey apologized for any offense and quickly pulled down all promos with the old name.
Netflix also confirmed that the film will get a new title, saying the title had given rise to "unintended interruptions."
The Supreme Court did not set a specific deadline in the reported hearing; it required an affidavit indicating the new title and warned the film would not be permitted to release without it.