'Ghooskhor Pandat': SC asks makers to change title

Producer Neeraj Pandey apologized for any offense and quickly pulled down all promos with the old name.

Netflix also confirmed that the film will get a new title, saying the title had given rise to "unintended interruptions."

The Supreme Court did not set a specific deadline in the reported hearing; it required an affidavit indicating the new title and warned the film would not be permitted to release without it.