'Godfather' and 'Apocalypse Now' actor Robert Duvall dies at 95

Career, personal life, legacy

Duvall kicked off his career as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) and made waves on stage before moving behind the camera with films like The Apostle.

Early on, he shared an apartment with Dustin Hoffman and was part of a group of then-unknown actors that included Gene Hackman—talk about a creative crew!

Married four times, he leaves behind his wife Luciana Pedraza and a filmography that continues to inspire actors today.