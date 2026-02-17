'Godfather' and 'Apocalypse Now' actor Robert Duvall dies at 95
Entertainment
Legendary actor Robert Duvall, famous for unforgettable roles in Apocalypse Now and The Godfather, has died at 95.
With an Oscar win for Tender Mercies and a knack for playing complex characters, Duvall's work shaped Hollywood for decades.
Career, personal life, legacy
Duvall kicked off his career as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) and made waves on stage before moving behind the camera with films like The Apostle.
Early on, he shared an apartment with Dustin Hoffman and was part of a group of then-unknown actors that included Gene Hackman—talk about a creative crew!
Married four times, he leaves behind his wife Luciana Pedraza and a filmography that continues to inspire actors today.