'Godzilla Vs. Kong' director returning for a new MonsterVerse movie?

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 12:14 pm

Looks like there's a lot more left to be told in the MonsterVerse after the massive success of Godzilla vs. Kong.

News has it that its director Adam Wingard is reportedly in talks with Legendary for a new MonsterVerse movie, which might be a sequel or a remake.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, many believe it could be a Son of Kong remake.

Details

Wingard could make MonsterVerse history with new movie

If the deal goes through between Legendary and Wingard, it will be the first time a director has returned for a second film since the MonsterVerse began.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, there are no writers currently attached to the project and the details are also pretty scarce.

However, it does note that Son of Kong is a potential title that is being considered.

Information

The 1933 'Son of Kong' didn't really click

The original Son of Kong was a direct sequel to the King Kong movie. Both released in 1933.

It revolved around the showman who brought Kong to New York. He later finds out about Kong's son in Skull Island, who has his dad's incredible strength.

The movie never reached the success of King Kong. Hence, fans are curious, why remake something that didn't work?

Reactions

Fans' reaction to the MonsterVerse expanding is mixed

Fans have been quite vocal about the franchise expanding.

One Twitter user said, "I really liked Kong Skull Island and Godzilla vs Kong so I'm excited for the Monsterverse to continue!"

Another rejected the idea of the new movie, "Not gonna lie, my least two favorite entries in the MonsterVerse involve King Kong, so I'm not exactly jumping up and down about this."

Success

'Godzilla vs. Kong' showed a battle between two iconic monsters

Godzilla vs. Kong left all in awe, given the epic battle between two legendary monsters, Godzilla and King Kong.

The movie was well-received by audiences and critics, thanks to its stunning visuals and immersive sound design.

It became the third highest-grossing film of 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong also broke the pandemic record for an opening weekend box office debut and earned over $400mn globally.