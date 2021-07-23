Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Godzilla vs. Kong' to hit Amazon Prime on August 14
'Godzilla vs. Kong' to hit Amazon Prime on August 14

Nikita Gupta
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 03:38 pm
'Godzilla vs. Kong' to hit Amazon Prime on August 14
'Godzilla vs. Kong' released in March in India

Warner Bros and Legendary's blockbuster movie Godzilla vs. Kong will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 14. The movie will be available on Amazon in English as well as dubbed in three Indian languages -- Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the streamer said in a statement. The film was released in India in March this year.

'Godzilla vs. Kong' is the fourth film in MonsterVerse

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is a follow-up to 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The rebooted franchise started with 2014's Godzilla, featuring the Japanese nuclear-created lizard. Three years later, in 2017 Kong: Skull Island re-introduced King Kong. Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film in MonsterVerse. The film showcases Godzilla going crazy with only Kong standing between him and worldwide destruction.

The movie follows the journey of the gorilla

The movie focuses on Kong and his protectors, who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. They, however, unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have produced the film

This film stars Alexander Skarsgard as Dr. Nathan Lind, a geologist and chief cartographer who works closely with Kong. He is responsible for the Hollow Earth mission. Godzilla vs. Kong also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, and Julian Dennison. The film is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment.

