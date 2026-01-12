Golden Globes 2026: Fire, surprises, and a bit of chaos

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards in LA had it all—an unexpected backstage fire, bold fashion moments, and Sean Penn casually breaking the no-smoking rule. The night was anything but boring.

Backstage fire? Handled fast A catering mishap sparked a small fire in the press room when a staff member accidentally knocked over a coffee holder with a lit sterno underneath.

Staff jumped in quickly—no one got hurt, and the show kept rolling.

Winners (and style) steal the spotlight Timothee Chalamet took home gold for Marty Supreme, while Teyana Taylor wowed with both her win for One Battle After Another and a sparkling whale tail detail on her gown.