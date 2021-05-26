Another 'Game of Thrones'-prequel moves forward; '10,000 Ships' signs writer

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 26, 2021, 07:30 pm

'10,000 Ships' is set 1,000 years before the events in 'GoT'

If you miss watching Game of Thrones, don't worry! A new prequel of the popular fantasy series is officially coming. Titled 10,000 Ships, showrunners have signed Amanda Segel as the writer for the series based on Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martel. This news comes just a month after HBO shared the first-look photos from another prequel, House of the Dragon.

Past

It will be set 1,000 years before the 'GoT' timeline

Deadline exclusively reported this news, and makers are expected to make an official announcement soon. As per details, 10,000 Ships will be set thousand years before the events that took place in Game of Thrones. Remember Arya Stark naming her direwolf Nymeria? Actually it's the name of a warrior queen, who's the founder of the Dorne kingdom, whose story 10,000 Ships will follow.

Story

What do we know about '10,000 Ships' so far?

Segel will be basing her story on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels. In the books, Princess Nymeria had gathered the surviving Rhoynars after the Second Spice War and fled from Essos using the waterway. And yes, they escaped to Dorne on '10,000 ships'. Nymeria later married Lord Mors Martell, thus becoming an ancestor to the Martell dynasty.

Information

Segel has written for 'Helstrom' and 'Person of Interest'

The writer has been associated with Hulu's Helstrom and CBS' Person of Interest in the past. Segel was a producer for another CBS show, The Good Wife, and an executive producer for The Mist, a role she also took up for the 2020 drama Helstrom.

Details

'House of the Dragon' began production last month

HBO had recently confirmed the production of House of the Dragon. It will focus on the rise and downfall of the House Targaryen. The show stars Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Steve Toussaint (The Sea Snake), and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower). We recently got the first look at the series, and it is aiming for a 2022 release date.

Projects

HBO is expanding its 'GoT' universe with multiple spin-offs

Apart from House of the Dragon and 10,000 Ships, there are reportedly four other spin-offs based on the Game of Thrones universe. This includes two prequels: One titled The Sea Snake (or 9 Voyages) and another known as Flea Bottom. Moreover, a show based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg and an animated series are also reportedly in the works.