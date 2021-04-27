'GoT' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' finally begins production

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 08:03 pm

Last month it was confirmed by portals that the superhit HBO show Game of Thrones will be getting several prequels.

While we are yet to receive an update on them, HBO confirmed recently that House of the Dragon, which is the only prequel series to have been officially announced, has started production.

As supporting evidence, the makers shared pictures from a table read.

Post

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith were spotted at the read

Set to be released in 2022, the images of the table read featured stars Paddy Considine (as King Viserys Targaryen) and Matt Smith (as Prince Daemon Targaryen), along with other members of the cast, seated while maintaining social distance.

Sharing the post, the official Twitter handle of the show said, "Fire will reign. The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production."

Twitter Post

Fire will reign...Coming soon in 2022, reads the tweet

Cast

The entire primary cast was also introduced officially

The social media handle went on to officially announce all the major characters.

Aside from Smith and Considine, the show will have Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Notably, one of the planned probable sequels will follow The Sea Snake, where Toussaint will reprise the role.

Details

It is based on George RR Martin's 'Fire & Blood'

Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno will also play key roles.

As reported earlier, House of the Dragon will be set 300 years before the GoT with the Targaryens at the center stage.

The series is based on George RR Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

Martin is also one of the show creators alongside Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J Condal.

'GoT' universe

The show will premiere on HBO Max streaming service

According to a BBC report, Considine's King Viserys Targaryen will be a "warm, kind and decent" character. Smith will be his son, the prince.

It is set to premiere on HBO Max.

Makers are planning to etch an ancient timeline set 1,000 years before things got haywire in Westeros under the title 10,000 Ships.

Also, a project set in Flea Bottom is in discussion.