'GoT'-actress Natalie Dormer reveals she became a mother this January

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 06:49 pm

Natalie Dormer of Game of Thrones-fame has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with partner actor David Oakes in January.

Calling her (daughter) an "absolute joy," the actress revealed this on That's After Life! podcast.

"It's the perfect thing to do during a pandemic, is get pregnant and have a baby," Dormer said.

Though it's a joke, this has been true for many celebrities.

New experience

'I'm never going to complain about shooting hours ever again'

The 39-year-old commented how she was probably being a cliche by giving birth to a child during the pandemic.

She said, "I think there's going to be lots of COVID-19 babies, because what else could people do?"

Dormer went on to brush up on the lifestyle changes postpartum.

"I'm never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else."

Quote

Her infant has already changed her perspective of things

The Tudors actress shared how every bit of baby advice, which does not seem applicable before, becomes a hard-hitting truth after the birth.

Reportedly, Dormer is currently in London with Oakes and the new baby.

The couple met while working on a play called Venus in Fur in 2019.

She also hinted that she might lean toward theater now for child-friendly timings.

Observation

Looking back: Hush-hush babies the new trend?

Before Dormer, we have seen quite a few surprise baby news coming in the last year.

For one, Mindy Kaling became a mother for the second time last September and broke the news later on comedian Stephen Colbert's talk show.

More recently, actress Emma Stone was reported to have welcomed her first child with her husband, Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary.

Information

Constance Wu, Macaulay Culkin-Brenda Song became pandemic parents too

Celebrity couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song also decided to hide their pregnancy and only announced it after the birth of their first child, Dakota, earlier this month.

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu usually stays tight-lipped about her personal life and it was the same regarding her new baby.

The news came from an exclusive report back in December last year.