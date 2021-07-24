'Gotti II': Long-awaited sequel to 1996 'Gotti' is finally happening

Credits: The mafia returns! 'Gotti II' announced at MobMovieCon

The real mafia returns! Gotti II, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 mob movie Gotti, was finally announced at "Gotti: The Reunion" event Friday as part of SopranosCon and MobMovieCon presented by VirtualCons. Armand Assante, best known for portraying mobster John Gotti in the original, will reprise his role in the sequel, too. Oscar-winning Green Book writer, Nick Vallelonga, has joined as a writer.

Vallelonga, George Gallo will write the script

Notably, Assante won the 1996 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor—Miniseries or Movie for his Gotti performance and received a Golden Globe nomination, too. The sequel will be written by Vallelonga and George Gallo. VISION Studios' John Arreola (The Jerry Springer and The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Arnold Rifkin (Live Free or Die Hard), and Michael Mota (CEO of VirtualCons) serve as executive producers.

Long-awaited sequel to begin filming immediately

In a statement, VirtualCons CEO Mota said, "Gotti II, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 multiple PrimeTime Emmy Award-winning Gotti, will be made and will begin filming immediately."

John Gotti's son will add the soul to the movie

Gotti's son is key advisor for the sequel

Gotti's son, John A Gotti, will serve as the key advisor for the sequel. Junior Gotti aims to cut down "malignancies of falsehoods, innuendos, and slander." He wants to bring out the truth about "the man who raised him...whose name he carries, and to whom he is devoted." Also, Junior Gotti has provided unfettered access to the family's archives and documents to the makers.

Gotti fictions by so-called authorities designed to keep citizenry scared

Mota said Gotti Jr. knows that "Gotti fictions written and told as fact by so-called authorities are best described as bogey man tales: fables cynically designed to keep...under-informed citizenry scared and willing to excuse the many illegal and immoral excesses of their self-proclaimed 'honorable' protectors."

Along with the sequel, a documentary will also be created

When does the sequel release?

Along with the production of the Gotti sequel will be the creation of a documentary that has been approved by the Gotti archives. The non-fiction production will include archives and tell the true story of the long-lived man. Meanwhile, the release date of Gotti II is yet to be announced by makers.