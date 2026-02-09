Green Day to perform at Super Bowl 60: Details here
Green Day is set to open Super Bowl 60 on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, helping celebrate 60 editions of the Super Bowl.
The band will welcome past Super Bowl MVPs onto the field, and you can catch it live on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.
The classic Green Day lineup will perform
It's the classic Green Day lineup: Billie Joe Armstrong (vocals/guitar), Mike Dirnt (bass), and Tre Cool (drums)—the band's core lineup from the East Bay.
Armstrong shared his excitement: "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game."
How to watch the performance live
Green Day is set to perform a high-energy set at the Super Bowl opening ceremony—mixing hits like "American Idiot" and "Basket Case."
If you're into legendary bands making big moments even bigger (and maybe shaking things up a bit), this is one performance worth tuning in for.