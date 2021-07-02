Grey characters, realism appreciated in films now: Vikrant Massey

'Haseen Dillruba' features Vikrant as Rishu, an introvert engineer who falls for a feisty woman

Everyone has grey areas and cinema today is a reflection of that with filmmakers choosing realism in their stories, says actor Vikrant Massey, who is confident that audiences will love Haseen Dillruba, a romantic thriller set in a small town. Directed by Hasee Toh Phasee fame Vinil Mathew, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles.

Characters

Vikrant plays Rishu, an introvert engineer, in 'Haseen Dillruba'

The film, which released on Netflix on Friday, features Vikrant as Rishu, an introvert engineer who falls for a feisty woman but their marriage runs into trouble with the entry of another man. Vikrant said that all the three characters in the film are people with strong views. "We all have many faces and operate on different levels on a daily basis," he said.

Stories

I think everyone loves flawed characters: Vikrant

"We're living in a society with some kind of a mask and that reflects in these characters as well. We see this reflected in cinema because people have started to own up to reality a little bit more. This is why there is far more realism in the stories we tell," the actor said. "I think everyone loves flawed characters," he added.

Quote

I normally don't get to play characters like Rishu: Vikrant

"This is a fresh thing that you are getting to see in films, a lot of grey characters, which people are actually liking," he added. The actor said he loved the script as he generally does not get characters like Rishu to play.

Film

Film gave me a chance to challenge myself better: Vikrant

"There are few films that are made in the love story-thriller space. It was a good opportunity because I don't get such scripts generally," he said. "I liked the world it was set in and Vinil and Taapsee were already a part of it. It gave me a chance to work with incredible artists and see how I can challenge myself better," he said.

Evolution

'Haseen Dillruba' is Vikrant's fourth Netflix release

Starting from Balika Vadhu on television to breaking into films with Lootera, Vikrant has built a career out of critically-acclaimed turns in films and on OTT platforms where he starred in Criminal Justice, Broken But Beautiful and crime series Mirzapur. Haseen Dillruba is the actor's fourth movie release on Netflix after Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny.