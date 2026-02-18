Gun used in attack on Rohit Shetty's gym found
Entertainment
Mumbai Police have tracked down the gun used in the February 1 shooting at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's building gym.
This comes after they arrested shooter Deepak Sharma and 11 others under tough organized crime laws, pointing to a possible gang connection.
Weapon being tested to confirm if it was used
The weapon is now being tested to confirm it was used in the attack, which was claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and meant to scare.
The Indian Film & Television Directors's Association (IFTDA) called out the incident, urging Maharashtra's Chief Minister to step in and make sure Mumbai's film industry stays safe.