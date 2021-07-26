Home / News / Entertainment News / Bollywood, get ready to soon welcome Guru Randhawa, the actor
Bollywood, get ready to soon welcome Guru Randhawa, the actor

Shreya Mukherjee
Singer Guru Randhawa is all set to take up acting

Popular Punjabi and Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa is now ready to tread the acting waters. The Suit Suit crooner has confirmed that he will be debuting in Bollywood soon and the film will go into production later this year. As per reports, it will be a musical drama that would narrate the story of a musician and his journey. Here's more.

Quote

'I am absolutely comfortable in front of the camera'

Speaking to Bombay Times, the 29-year-old said he has been long harboring the aspirations to appear on the big screen. "It has always been a dream to work in Bollywood," he said, adding, "After working in music videos with Mrunal Thakur, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Nora Fatehi, I am absolutely comfortable in front of the camera." Randhawa acts in nearly all of his music videos.

Regional

Did he not think of acting in Punjabi movies?

The singer/composer revealed he has signed the dotted line only a month back. When asked if he thought of acting in Punjabi movies, Randhawa said, "I've been offered Punjabi movies before, but at that point, I wasn't ready to act in films. Now that I am comfortable acting, it feels like this is the right time to work in Punjabi and Hindi films."

Information

The project will be backed by Endemol Shine India

Thereafter, Endemol Shine India announced their collaboration with the singer. Abhishek Rege, CEO of the firm, said, "The joy as producers and creators is to be able to create content that has wide appeal and is unique, relatable yet entertaining for a wide demographic. Guru has a dedicated fan base who I'm sure will be very excited to see him make his acting debut."

Work

Randhawa has impressed us with his acting in these videos

Reports also added that makers are currently casting actors for the drama. To get a grasp of Randhawa's acting talent, let's look at the music videos that saw him play varied characters. Randhawa essayed a lovelorn tour guide in 2019's Ishq Tera (with Bharuccha) and he also played a soldier in Mehendi Wale Haath that co-starred Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi.

