Gwyneth Paltrow in talks for 'Strangers' lead role Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Gwyneth Paltrow is in early talks to play the lead in a movie adaptation of Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage by Belle Burden.

The memoir, which hit No. 2 on The New York Times nonfiction list after its January 2026 release, shares Burden's honest story about her 20-year marriage ending when her husband left for someone else.