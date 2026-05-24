Haasan urges cost cuts as film budgets climb 25% Entertainment May 24, 2026

Film budgets are shooting up (by as much as 25%) because of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with higher fuel, travel, and material costs. This is hitting smaller films especially hard, since box office earnings from the Middle East are also down.

Kamal Haasan is encouraging the industry to be smarter about spending: We need to cut down on extravagance and look at local resources.

He's pushing for tighter schedules, energy-saving measures, and less reliance on expensive international shoots.