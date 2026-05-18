Hadid returns to Cannes with brother for 'Garance' premiere
Entertainment
Bella Hadid made a stylish comeback at the Cannes Film Festival, joining her brother Anwar on the red carpet for the premiere of Garance.
The duo definitely caught everyone's eye as they climbed those famous Cannes stairs together.
Hadid's custom silver Prada gown
Bella wore a custom silver satin Prada gown with a crystal neckline and corset bodice, plus a flowing cape and white pumps for extra flair.
She finished the look with Chopard diamond earrings and statement rings.
Her sleek bun, minimal makeup, and fresh tan, thanks to some pre-Cannes downtime on the Riviera, pulled it all together for that effortless glam vibe.