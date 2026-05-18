Hadid returns to Cannes with brother for 'Garance' premiere

Hadid's custom silver Prada gown

Bella wore a custom silver satin Prada gown with a crystal neckline and corset bodice, plus a flowing cape and white pumps for extra flair.

She finished the look with Chopard diamond earrings and statement rings.

Her sleek bun, minimal makeup, and fresh tan, thanks to some pre-Cannes downtime on the Riviera, pulled it all together for that effortless glam vibe.