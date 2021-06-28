Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha join hands for action-thriller; shoot begins

Hansal Mehta begins shooting his untitled action-thriller film

Hansal Mehta, whose last directorial was the massive hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has begun filming his upcoming movie today. One of India's most famous directors, Mehta shared "day one" photos on Instagram from the set of his untitled action-thriller, which is backed by T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. It's said to be a movie based on "true incident."

Details

Photo shows the director in action, working with cameras

Mehta's post shows the director in action, working with cameras, other colleagues and his script. Those filtered images are shared on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high" That is how it is to make a film with friends. @anubhavsinhaa." No other details regarding the movie or the cast have been revealed yet.

Instagram Post

This is the post where Mehta detailed everything

Cast

Two fresh faces to star in Mehta's film

While the makers have not announced anything yet, a source privy to the development shared that Mehta and Sinha have roped in two new faces in this film. "The two fresh faces have been handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal after months of grueling sessions," the source said. The shooting of the film has begun, keeping in adherence with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Upcoming Film

Kartik Aaryan's film might be Mehta's next after this

Although Mehta has just begun filming this movie, reports of his next are already making the rounds. A source told Pinkvilla, "Hansal is expected to complete a film before moving on to this real-life story wherein Kartik plays an IAF officer. It's set against the backdrop of a rescue mission." Ronnie Screwvala is backing this venture, which will start filming next year.

Project

Second installment of 'Scam 1992' is also in the pipeline

Makers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story announced in March that the web-series will have season two. Mehta's first installment became a hit, paving way for his return to direct part two too. Talking about it, he said, "The new season of this franchise will focus on another riveting story that shook the country a few years ago — the stamp paper scam."