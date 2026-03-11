Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya get divorced after about 3 years
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya, who had a dreamy Jaipur wedding in 2022 (remember the Paris proposal?), have officially divorced.
The Bandra Family Court granted their divorce by mutual consent on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, after rumors last year that they were living apart.
Their relationship faced some buzz because Sohael was previously married to Hansika's friend, but both chose to keep things private as their marriage ended.
What happened after their separation?
After the separation, Hansika quietly deleted wedding photos, unfollowed Sohael, and changed the spelling of her surname on her social media. Sohael made his account private too. No public drama, just a low-key parting.
Now, Hansika is living with her mother while Sohael stays with his family; both seem focused on moving forward with their own lives and careers.