Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya get divorced after about 3 years Entertainment Mar 11, 2026

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya, who had a dreamy Jaipur wedding in 2022 (remember the Paris proposal?), have officially divorced.

The Bandra Family Court granted their divorce by mutual consent on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, after rumors last year that they were living apart.

Their relationship faced some buzz because Sohael was previously married to Hansika's friend, but both chose to keep things private as their marriage ended.