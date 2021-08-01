Meet a more mature Billie Eilish in 'Happier Than Ever'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 06:46 pm

Billie follows a slowed-down but more profound path in 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish finally dropped her second album titled Happier Than Ever. Containing 16 songs, the album has been completely written by Eilish and her brother Finneas, just like her debut album. Contrary to the title, the teen sensation doesn't let go of the dark motifs, painful experiences. The 19-year-old Grammy Award winner plays with forms, beats, and conventions with mastery here. Here's our review.

'This was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience'

Experimental

Title track experimental, vocally rich; Eilish honestly addresses public scrutiny

The title track Happier Than Ever is experimental and vocally rich. One of the longest tracks, the distortion used halfway through the song impresses. The lyrics are hauntingly sad: "When you said you were passin' through, Was I even on your way?" Several tracks like Not My Responsibility (from her 2020 short film), OverHeated, and NDA deal with Eilish's response to public scrutiny.

Groovy

Toxic relationships, tragic endings of the past find mention

The theme and lyrics of Your Power and Everybody Dies will remind listeners of everything i wanted. Such toxic, controlling stories are also narrated in the title track and Lost Cause. This album isn't immediately catchy and flirty like its predecessor, however, some tracks come close—GOLDWING, I Didn't Change My Number, and Billie Bossa Nova. This Eilish gives us more groove, sass, and maturity.

Themes

'Getting Older' stands out; 'Oxytocin' has traces of old Billie

Getting Older is one of my favorite tracks from the album. After all, "it's so weird that we care so much until we don't." This song declares Eilish has changed, where she's capable of discussing past issues. My Future substantiates this notion further. The absolute curveball is Oxytocin, which will remind you of the unique color so well associated with the Bad Boy singer.

Verdict

Hop onto Eilish's journey to relive pain, love, repentance

Male Fantasy is another favorite. It's simple, to the mark, and masochistically beautiful. Eilish is brutally straightforward with beats and words in Therefore I Am. Halley's Comet, lastly, offers lighter imagery but is equally enjoyable. The album is a journey, at once about Eilish as well as everyone. She shows her versatility while retaining her iconic whispered vocal tones and raw emotions. Verdict: 4.5/5.