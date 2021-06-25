Happy Birthday, Aftab Shivdasani: Celebrating the famous adorable child actor

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 02:02 pm

Aftab Shivdasani birthday special: How he made child actors look adorable

Who doesn't know Aftab Shivdasani? He has been spreading his cute, toothy smile since his Farex baby food advertisement. He's one of those actors who has been on celluloid throughout his life. From the adorable child artist, the teenage chocolate boy to a serious performer, Shivdasani has given it his all. And today on his birthday, we celebrate this once child actor's career graph.

Old movies

In 'Chaalbaaz', 'Mr. India,' we saw his naughty, cute side

Shivdasani, as a child artist, was known as Master Aftab. His cuddly looks made him a director's favorite. That's how he grabbed roles in Mr. India and Chaalbaaz, sharing screen space with someone like Sridevi. In Chaalbaaz, he was her brother and in the Shekhar Kapur-directorial, he was among the kids who gave Sridevi's Seema a tough time when she moved in with them.

Roles

Master Aftab: The first choice to play young Amitabh Bachchan

Even as a kid, he was promising. The emotional scenes in these films stand testimony to that. And it was this spark that paved the way for Shivdasani's portrayal of a young Amitabh Bachchan more than once. In Shahenshah, he was applauded for his nuanced acting, which was repeated in Insaniyat. Master Aftab also was the younger version of Aamir Khan in Awwal Number.

Information

He broke his chocolate boy image with 'Kasoor'

After charming all as a child, Shivdasani was back to throw us off our seats as a grown-up actor. He made his debut as lead in Urmila Matondkar-led Mast. In it, he was a student in love with an actress. His boyish aura impressed, but it seems he was tired of this stereotypical image, and wanted to break it. Enter Kasoor, the 2001 thriller.

Opinion

Shivdasani slowly established himself by doing different kinds of films

Shivdasani was controlled in that Vikram Bhatt-directorial. His portrayal of suave journalist Shekhar was starkly different from all the roles he was known for so far. And it marked the beginning of another journey for Shivdasani, who established himself slowly with films across different genres. We soon will be seeing him in Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story, and we're already celebrating!