Happy Birthday, Bharti Singh: From 'Lalli' to queen of comedy

Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 01:40 pm
Happy Birthday, Bharti Singh: From 'Lalli' to queen of comedy
Comedian Bharti Singh celebrates her 37th birthday today

Bharti Singh is one of the most popular names in the comedy business. She's an outstanding comedian and an anchor who never leaves a chance to tickle your funny bones. But Singh's secret to being successful was Lalli. Today marks the 37th birthday of the queen of comedy. Take a look at some highlights of her journey from a stand-up comedian to a celebrity.

Foundation

'Lalli' impressed audience on Singh's debut TV show

Singh made her debut as a stand-up comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 4. She donned a child character, Lalli, in the reality show that garnered immense appreciation and made her one of the top four finalists. Then, she appeared on Comedy Circus and its several seasons, including Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, Comedy Circus Maha-Sangram, and Comedy Circus Ke Super Stars.

Body Shaming

A woman who can laugh at herself

Singh has been at the receiving end of netizens' trolling several times. In fact, her colleagues also commented on her weight on different reality shows, but Singh turned it into a joke. She knows how to deal with such stereotypical minds and laugh at herself. Despite being a victim of body shaming, she walked the ramp for famous designers and endorsed beauty products, too.

Reality shows

When Singh came out of her comfort zone

Besides comedy, Singh came out of her comfort zone and participated in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 8 with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple also appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Singh and Limbachiyaa are among the most popular celebrity couples with a net worth of Rs. 22.69 crore and Rs. 37.82 crore, respectively, says a 2020 report.

Controversy

Her drug controversy sent Singh to judicial custody

Singh's life is not just about reality shows and earning big, but controversies, too. Last year in November, Limbachiyaa and Singh were sent to judicial custody after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 86.5gm of cannabis from their residence. After a few days, however, they were granted bail. Meanwhile, Singh is prepping for The Kapil Sharma Show, which is set to come back soon.

