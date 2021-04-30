Home / News / Entertainment News / Happy birthday Gal Gadot! Why's she a true Wonder Woman
Happy birthday Gal Gadot! Why's she a true Wonder Woman

Happy 36th birthday, Gal Gadot!

We can all agree, there is no one who could have played Wonder Woman better than her.

The Israeli star has been dominating showbiz with her brilliant performances in major blockbusters such as Batman vs. Superman, Justice League, and many more.

Today, we celebrate her incredible journey, right from the early days to how she became a scorching sensation.

Inspiration

Gadot is a strong inspiration for young girls

Gadot inspired many girls with the Wonder Woman movies.

"With everything that's going on in Hollywood and sexual harassment, there's always the women empowerment conversation. But there cannot be women empowerment if women don't have this visual in their subconsciousness, and if men don't have it either," Gadot said.

"It's important for boys and men to see that a woman can be super great."

Family

She met her husband at a 'very strange party'

Gadot has been married to 46-year-old real estate developer Yaron Varsano since 2008.

The couple has two daughters together - Alma, 9, and Maya, 3.

Gadot said she had met Varsano at a "very strange party" in a desert in Israel.

"It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy — we didn't exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other," she revealed.

Information

Gadot was a member of the Israeli Defense Force

Gadot, a proud Israeli, has also served the Israeli Defense Force.

Do you know that she was a trained soldier for two years? That's right!

She said that "the military gave her good training for Hollywood." And we totally saw that come to fruition in all her incredible action movies.

In fact, Gadot performed many of the stunts herself in Wonder Woman 1984.

Trivia

When she lost to Tanushree Dutta at Miss Universe 2004

She was also a model. After becoming Miss Israel at 18, she lost the Miss Universe pageant to...hold on...our very own Tanushree Dutta in 2004!

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne star entered the top 10 round, while Gadot didn't even make it to the elimination rounds.

All said and done, Gadot is a global superstar now.

We look forward to seeing more of her!

